New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (R) is chased by Houston Texans Kareem Jackson (L) during the first half of the NFL American football AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

The National Football League (NFL) Tuesday rejected the appeal of New England Patriots' wide receiver, Julian Edelman, who was challenging his four-game suspension for violating the league's policy against using performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman's appeal argued that the substance for which he tested positive was not recognized by the NFL's drug evaluators and that the documentation and delivery of the test results were mismanaged.