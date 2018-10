Mexico City, Oct 24 (EFE).- NFL directo in Mexico, Arturo Olivé, poses next to the marketing director of Grupo Banorte, Carla Juan Chelala. The Los Angeles Rams said that playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexican territory next November will be like playing at home. Photo taken on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE-FILE/Alex Cruz

The Los Angeles Rams, with seven consecutive wins so far this NFL season, said that playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico in November will be like playing at home.

Mexico feels like home, said Rams vice president Kevin Demoff on Tuesday, adding that when the negotiations began, the team agreed confidently since they knew about "the good work" that's already been done in Mexico and that the Mexican fans are "passionate about the Rams."