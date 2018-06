Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (R) celebrates making a field goal against the Tennessee Titans with teammate Rigoberto Sanchez on Oct. 16, 2017, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Indianapolis Colts star kicker Adam Vinatieri, a veteran of 22 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), said retirement is not on the horizon even though he is 45.

"I love it as much today as I had when I started 23 years ago," Vinatieri told Cots.com. "I'm not looking to hang them up anytime soon, unless something happens that needs to be that way."