Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (L) carries the ball during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 30 December 2018. EFE-EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

The National Football League (NFL) got good news to start the new year, with a report showing that television viewership rose 5 percent during the 2018 regular season, compared to the previous season.

The increase came after the NFL lost viewers for two years due to the protests by some players during the playing of the national anthem.