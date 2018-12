New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon runs in for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon watches the action in the final moment of the Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro,, Massachusetts, USA, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy, the National Football League said on Thursday.

The suspension announcement comes shortly after Gordon had said he was stepping away from the sport to focus on his mental health.