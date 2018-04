Riders approach the finish line in the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, over 184.8km between Bermeo and Valdegovia, Basque Country, Spain, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali has suffered a painful skin lesion that would prevent him from participating in the fifth stage of the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country road race, team Bahrain Merida reported Friday.

Nibali, 33, is to fly back to Italy for a better recovery and to be ready for the Ardennes classics in Belgium due to take place next week.