Deportivo La Coruna's striker Lucas Perez (L) fights for the ball with Brazilian midfielder Danilo Barbosa da Silva (R) of Valencia FC during their Primera Division soccer match played at Riazor stadium in La Coruna, Galicia, northwestern of Spain on Jan 24, 2016. EPA-EFE file/Cabalar

Ligue 1 club OGC Nice announced on Sunday it had reached an agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo Barbosa from Portuguese club Braga.

Although Nice did not reveal financial details or the contract's duration, local media estimated the deal's worthy at seven or eight million dollars and linked Danilo, 22, to the French club for three or four years.