Chad le Clos of South Africa reacts after the Men's 50m Butterfly Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Nicholas Santos of Brazil reacts after winning the Men's 50m Butterfly Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos on Saturday lived up to expectations aby winning the men's 50m Butterfly gold medal at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Having posted the best time both in the heats and in the semifinal, Nicholas Santos recorded a time of 21.81 seconds to dethrone South Africa's Chad Le Clos, the two time defending champion.