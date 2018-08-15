Victor Moses of Nigeria in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Nigeria midfielder Victor Moses announced Wednesday that he has decided to retire from his national soccer team.

The 27-year-old Chelsea midfielder confirmed his international retirement in a message posted on his official Twitter account.