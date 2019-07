Tunisian goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia (L) in action against Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze (R) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Nigerian fans cheer before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff between Tunisia and Nigeria at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri (R) in action against Nigeria's Jamilu Collins (L) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff between Tunisia and Nigeria at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Nigeria's players celebrate with head coach Gernot Rohr (C) after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff against Tunisia at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Nigeria finished third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by notching a 1-0 victory Wednesday night over Tunisia, who once again paid the price for defensive mistakes.

Three days after scoring an own goal in extra time in a 1-0 semifinal loss to Senegal, Tunisia took the field at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo for the third-place playoff with a defensive mindset and little appetite for the ball.