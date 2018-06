Icelanders watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Iceland and Nigeria at a public viewing in Reykjavik, Iceland, 22 June 2018. Nigeria won 2-0. EPA-EFE/HANNA ANDRESDOTTIR

Victor Moses (L) of Nigeria and Hordur Magnusson of Iceland in action during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson misses from the spot against Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A fan of Nigeria's national team celebrates after a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. Nigeria won 2-0. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Nigeria got a pair of second-half goals from forward Ahmed Musa in a 2-0 victory Friday over Iceland in World Cup Group D action, a result that gives beleaguered Argentina hope of reaching the knockout stage.

Iceland was the superior side in the first half at Volgograd Arena, putting pressure on Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho with a series of crosses into the area.