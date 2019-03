EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks at a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A general view of the Nike swoosh brand sign is seen outside its NIKEtown flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

The European Commission on Monday handed the United States-based sportswear giant Nike a 12.5-million-euro ($14.1 million) fine for restricting the sale of soccer merchandising.

Nike has imposed illegal restrictions on retailers for selling licensed merchandise belonging to major soccer clubs like Spain's FC Barcelona, England's Manchester United, and Italy's Juventus across borders within the European Union single market, the Commission said.