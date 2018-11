The commemorative FC Barcelona’s jersey announced by the United States corporation Nike, which feature a stylish mash-up of every Barça’s home shirt of the last two decades, in celebration of the multinational's 20th anniversary of sponsorship with the Catalan club, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIKE

The United States corporation Nike announced on Friday a limited edition Barcelona jersey in celebration of the multinational's 20th anniversary of sponsorship with the Catalan club.

The jerseys are set to merge many of the designs made during the 20-year business relationship, which started in 1998.