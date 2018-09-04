Photo taken Sept. 1, 2018, showing former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick (r) watching a tennis match at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes/File

Nike's shares are down 2.94 percent and leading the Dow Jones lower on Tuesday after the firm announced that it had signed former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who has become the poster child for anti-racist protests in US football, to work with its "Just Do It" ad campaign, a move that has sparked a firestorm on the social networks.

The ad, which the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted on his personal Twitter account has the headline "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."