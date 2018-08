Formula One legend and three-time World Champion Niki Lauda is seen in the paddock ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE ACREE

Former Austrian Formula One driver and three-time world champion Niki Lauda is recovering well after undergoing a lung transplant, the Vienna General Hospital said on Monday.

The medical team said the 69-year-old had been making continuous progress following Thursday's surgery and his organs were working well.