(FILE) - Eintracht Frankfurt's head coach Niko Kovac before the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Niko Kovac, the head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, will replace Jupp Heynckes as Bayern Munich's manager at the end of the season, the club said on Friday.

Bayern Munich confirmed on the club's official Twitter account that sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had "agreed a three-year contract" on Thursday, and would officially start his new job on July 1.