Niko Kovac, head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, will replace Jupp Heynckes as Bayern Munich's head coach at the end of the season, according to German media reports on Friday.

German tabloid Bild reported that Bayern Munich's president, Uli Hoeness, and chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, have reached a deal for the 46-year-old Croat to take over from 72-year-old Heynckes, who came out of retirement in October to steer Bayern to their sixth consecutive league title, and the semi-finals of both the German Cup and the Champions League.