Denis Bouanga of Nimes celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Marseille in Nimes, southern France, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Renaud Ripart (R) of Nimes in action against Hiroki Sakai (L) of Marseille during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Marseille in Nimes, southern France, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Renaud Ripart (C) of Nimes in action against Marseille's goalkeeper Steve Mandanda (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Marseille in Nimes, southern France, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Supporters of Olympique Marseille light flares during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Marseille in Nimes, southern France, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Kostas Mitroglou (L) of Marseille in action against Sofiane Alakouch (R) of Nimes during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Marseille in Nimes, southern France, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO