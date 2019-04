Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry hits the ball against Russian Daniil Medvedev during their quarter-finals match of Banc Sabadell Trofeo Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their quarter final match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Roberto Caballes of Spain in action during his quarter-final men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament against Kei Nishikori of Japan, in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during his quarter-final men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament against Roberto Caballes of Spain, in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori on Friday secured a place in the Barcelona Open semifinal for the fourth time in his career after a win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 53 minutes.

Nishikori, a two-time Barcelona Open champion in 2014 and 2015, displayed strength with a solid performance from the first game, as he gained a service break.