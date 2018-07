Kyle Edmund of Britain (L) at the net with Alex Bolt of Australia whom he defeated in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Christian Harrison of USA serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Christian Harrison of USA in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Japan's Kei Nishikori, world No. 28, began his Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday with a victory over Christian Harrison of the United States 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

The 28-year-old needed two hours and 37 minutes to subdue Wimbledon debutant Harrison, world No. 198, and advance to the second round for the seventh time in his career.