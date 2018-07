Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays Kei Nishikori of Japan in their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns to Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Kei Nishikori of Japan (R) at the net with Nick Kyrgios of Australia whom he defeated in their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates his win over Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Japan's Kei Nishikori swept aside Australia's Nick Kyrgios in straight sets on Saturday night to qualify for the Wimbledon Round of 16 for the third time in his career.

The Japanese 24th seed defeated the number 15 seed 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in 1 hour and 37 minutes in a shock result.