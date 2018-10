Kei Nishikori of Japan serves the ball to Adrian Mannarino of France during their second round match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Adrian Mannarino of France returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their second round match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Adrian Mannarino of France during their second round match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Japanese player Kei Nishikori advanced to the Paris Masters third round on Wednesday after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France 7-5, 6-4.

World No. 11 Nishikori needed one hour and 28 minutes to win his first career encounter with Mannarino, world No. 46.