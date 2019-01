Ivo Karlovic of Croatia reacts during the match against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Ivo Karlovic of Croatia during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17,2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori defeated 39-year-old veteran Croatian Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6(6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6(7) in round two of the men's singles at the Australian Open Thursday.

Melbourne Park buzzed with excitement during what was the most tense game of Thursday morning in a match which had players with two completely opposing styles of play.