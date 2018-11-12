Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his round robin tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 November 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

The victory of Japan's Kei Nishikori over Roger Federer 7-6 (4) and 6-3 on Sunday, the first day of the Nitto ATP Finals, shook the walls of London's O2 Arena, where the Swiss aspires to win the 100th title of his career, but had to leave head down because even if he succeeds he will not be able to push Rafael Nadal from the number two spot in the world at the end of the year.

Nishikori soured the day of 37-year-old Roger Federer, record man of this tournament, with 10 finals played, and six titles achieved, 14 arrivals to the semifinals in 16 previous appearances, totaling 55 victories, who succumbed in a poor performance in one hour and 27 minutes.