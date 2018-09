Marin Cilic of Croatia stretches for a backhand during his US Open quarter-final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a backhand during his US Open quarter-final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts after taking the fourth set from Kei Nishikori of Japan during their US Open quarter-final match in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kei Nishikori of Japan (R) and Marin Cilic of Croatia shake hands after their US Open quarter-final match in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan's Kei Nishikori overcame a rough start to defeat Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4 here Wednesday afternoon and book a spot in the US Open semi-finals for the third time in his career.

With his quarter-final victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the No. 21 seed also got a measure of revenge for his loss to the Croatian in the 2014 US Open final.