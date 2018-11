Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action during his third round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during his third round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during his third round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during his third round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Japan's Kei Nishikori took revenge on South African Kevin Anderson on Thursday winning with a double 6-4, after Nishikori lost their last match in Vienna a week ago, and moves to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters 1000, where he will face Roger Federer.

The Japanese, eleventh seed, lost against Anderson in the final of the tournament in Vienna. In Paris, he needed 81 minutes to win in a clash that completed the day and configured the quarterfinals.