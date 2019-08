Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return against Bradley Klahn of the United States during second-round action on Aug. 28, 2019, at the US Open, a Grand Slam tennis event played at Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Bradley Klahn of the United States hits a backhand slice against Kei Nishikori of Japan during second-round action on Aug. 28, 2019, at the US Open, a Grand Slam tennis event played in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japanese fans look on as Kei Nishikori of Japan plays Bradley Klahn of the United States in second-round action on Aug. 28, 2019, at the US Open, a Grand Slam tennis event played at Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Bradley Klahn of the United States hits a forehand against Kei Nishikori of Japan during second-round action on Aug. 28, 2019, at the US Open, a Grand Slam tennis event played in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Kei Nishikori of Japan stretches for a forehand during his second-round match on Aug. 28, 2019, against Bradley Klahn of the United States at the US Open, a Grand Slam tennis event played in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan's Kei Nishikori struggled in the latter stages but managed to advance to the third round of the US Open with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory here Wednesday afternoon over American Bradley Klahn.

The match inside roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium was played while competitors on the outer courts were waiting for day-session rain at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to subside.