Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates winning against Steve Johnson of the USA during their third round at Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates winning against Steve Johnson of the USA during their third round of Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Japan's Kei Nishikori heads to the second week at Wimbledon as one of only three players yet to drop a set and with the added cushion of 400 Grand Slam victories, like a silent ninja.

The Shimane-born tennis player achieved the milestone as he topped Steve Johnson of the United States in the third round to secure himself a fourth last-16 appearance.