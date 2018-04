Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a forehand volley during a second-round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Italy's Andreas Seppi hits a backhand during a Davis Cup match against France's Lucas Pouille in Genoa, Italy, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Luca Zennaro

Japan's Kei Nishikori tosses the ball up for a serve during his second-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Japan's Kei Nishikori lost his way in the second set but recovered in time to defeat Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 on Thursday and advance to the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 36th-ranked Nishikori needed an hour and 46 minutes to book his spot in the final eight of this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.