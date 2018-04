Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Robin Haase of the Netherlands in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in action against Kei Nishikori of Japa during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER