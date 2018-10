Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after losing against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their quarter final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts during his quarter final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Kei Nishikori (R) of Japan is congratulated by Dominic Thiem (L) of Austria after winning their quarter final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Dominic Thiem of Austria in their quarter final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori on Friday upset top seed and home favorite Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Vienna Open, an ATP Tour hard-court tournament.

Thiem was carrying Austrians' hopes for a first local champion since Jurgen Melzer – who won the title in 2010 for the second time in a row – and the third Austrian champion in the 45-year-old tournament (Horst Skoff last won the crown in 1988), yet it was not to be as Thiem was overwhelmed by Nishikori.