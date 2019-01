Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action during his quarter final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Jeremy Chardy of France plays a shot during his third round match against Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Jeremy Chardy of France celebrates winning his third round match against Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during his quarter final match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacting during his quarter final match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori on Thursday kept his Brisbane International campaign rolling as he overpowered Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the hard court, a tuning up event for the Australian Open.

The world No. 9 needed one hour and 40 minutes to prevail over the 2018 Brisbane International semifinalist, to get revenge for his defeat at the 2017 final, improving their head to head record to 5-1.