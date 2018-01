Tottenham Hotspur's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (L) vies for the ball with CSKA Moscow's Kirill Nababkin (R) during the UEFA Champions League match between both teams at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, on Dec. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HANNAH MCKAY

Tottenham Hotspur's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on Tuesday was transferred to Burnley for the rest of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old French winger, who joined the Spurs 18 months ago, played 22 matches for the club, six of which were during this season under Mauricio Pochettino's leadership.