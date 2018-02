US team member Dustin Johnson chips onto the fifteenth green during Four Ball competition at the 2017 Presidents Cup between the US team and the International team at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Dustin Johnson of the United States continued to stay ahead of the competition in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, with an average of 10.75 points, while Spain's Jon Rahm held on in second.

US golfers maintained half of the top 10 spots, with Jordan Spieth in third, Justin Thomas in fourth, Rickie Fowler in seventh and Brooks Koepka in ninth.