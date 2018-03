A construction with the logo of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in front of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2017. EPA-EFE file/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Referee Mark Clattenburg of England in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, July 10, 2016. EFE-EPA file/FILIP SINGER

FIFA announced Thursday a list of 36 referees and 63 assistants from 46 countries for the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia, which kicks off in June.

For the first time in 80 years, the list does not include any officials from England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.