Paco Jemez, coach of the UD Las Palmas, attributed his team's defeat to Celta de Vigo (2-1) to the effectiveness of the rival team and praising the effort of his players, however he added it was no consolation to him that the team's rivals have not won either.

"The difference between one team and another has been in effectiveness (...) they have it and we do not, but we have been able to get ahead in a very difficult field (...) We have to continue improving on some defensive aspects," said Jemez.