Bayern Munich's Colombian midfielder, James Rodriguez, on Monday said he has no hard feelings towards Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and thanked the Frenchman for the way he treated him during his spell at the Spanish club.

James, who joined Bayern on a loan from Real Madrid after three seasons, is set to return to Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal, aiming to rally from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.