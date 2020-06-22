Barcelona boss Quique Setién on Monday weighed in on the controversial refereeing decisions in Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad, a win that put the side from the Spanish capital at the top of LaLiga.
No room for error: Barça’s tricky week after controversial Madrid win
Quique Setién during Barcelona's match against Sevilla on 19 June 2020. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal.
