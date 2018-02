Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone on Saturday said he was not aware of a possible transfer of Spanish forward Fernando Torres to the Chinese Super League.

However, the Argentine coach did not rule out the possibility of selling Torres, amid reports that link the forward with a move to Dalian Yifang before the Chinese transfer window closes on Feb. 28, as Altetico winger Yannick Carrasco was also in talks with the Chinese club.