Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant sits in a chair courtside before practice before game three of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

epa06787548 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James responds to questions after the NBA Finals practice at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 05 June 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

NBA's top star and Cleveland Cavaliers' small forward LeBron James said Tuesday that no matter if the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors win the series this season, no champion team would want to visit the White House.

James' statement pointed to the controversy that started when US President Donald Trump rescinded the invitation for the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles to visit the White House.