The office of the Commissioner of the NBA informed on Tuesday that Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel and Swiss shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha of the Utah Jazz have been suspended for five matches for violating the anti-drug program mandated by the new collective bargaining agreement.

The two players were suspended automatically for testing positive three times for consumption of marijuana and will be without pay during the suspension.