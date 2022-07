Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom hits a backhand during his men's quarterfinal match against David Goffin of Belgium at the Wimbledon Championships in London, England on 5 July 2022. Norrie won 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

British hopeful Cameron Norrie overcame Belgium's David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a back-and-forth Wimbledon men's singles quarterfinal contest Tuesday that featured several momentum swings and was in doubt until the final point.

Though ranked 46 spots lower in the rankings, the veteran, 58th-ranked Goffin came into the match with more experience at latter stages of Grand Slam tournaments and that showed in the early going.