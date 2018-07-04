The basketball teams of North and South Korea are set to play friendly games in Pyongyang on Wednesday for the first time in 15 years as part of a sports exchange program to strengthen the current rapprochement between the two countries.
North Korea's official news agency KCNA on Tuesday reported the arrival of the South Korean delegation - led by the Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, and comprising around a hundred people including athletes, technicians, officials and journalists - to Pyongyang in two military aircraft.