South and North Korean officials hold a group toast during a welcoming dinner for South Korea's basketball delegation at Okryugwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 3, 2018 (issued 04 July 2018). EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA JOINT PRESS/POOL

A view of the inside of Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 4, 2018, the venue of inter-Korean friendly basketball games to be played in the week. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA JOINT PRESS POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

The basketball teams of North and South Korea are set to play friendly games in Pyongyang on Wednesday for the first time in 15 years as part of a sports exchange program to strengthen the current rapprochement between the two countries.

North Korea's official news agency KCNA on Tuesday reported the arrival of the South Korean delegation - led by the Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, and comprising around a hundred people including athletes, technicians, officials and journalists - to Pyongyang in two military aircraft.