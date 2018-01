Mascot dolls are presented during Launch of Victory Ceremonies PyeongChang 2018 at the Press Center in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

North Korea's leader said on Monday during his New Year's Day address that his country is willing to send a delegation of athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in South Korea.

"The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country. We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success. We have readiness to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation," Kim Jong-un said, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.