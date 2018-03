The North Korean Paralympics team leaves the athletes' village in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 15, 2018, to head back home. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Mun-chol (R), head of the North's Korean Federation for the Protection of the Disabled, bids farewell to Im Chan-gyu, an official of the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics organizing committee in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 15, 2018, to head back home. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Members of North Korea's team to the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics wait to board a bus as they leave the athletes' village in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 15, 2018, to head back home. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Ma Yu-chol of North Korea competing in the Cross-Country Skiing Sitting Men's 1.1km Sprint at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/THOMAS LOVELOCK / OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee of athletes Choi Bogue (L) of South Korea and Ma Yu-chol (R) of North Korea during the Opening Ceremony for the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMON BRUTY / OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES