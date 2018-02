North Korean athletes (R) and the North Korean marching Band (L) participate in the Team Welcome Ceremonies at the Olympic Village, ahead of the start of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

North Korean athletes and their cheerleading squad attending the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics participated in a welcome ceremony on Thursday at the Gangneung Olympic Village.

The athletes, including 12 players from the unified Korean female ice hockey team, joined other delegations outside the Olympic village for the event, held one day before the opening ceremony.