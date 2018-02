Members of the North Korean Samjiyon art troupe disembark from the North Korean ship Mangyongbong-92 in Donghae, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2018, for a rehearsal at Gangneung Arts Center in nearby Gangneung. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song-wol (C), the head of the all-female Moranbong Band and leader of the Samjiyon art troupe, disembarks from the North Korean ship Mangyongbong-92 carrying the art troupe after it docked in Donghae, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A large North Korean delegation, including 229 cheerleading squad members, crossed the border to South Korea Wednesday to take part in the Winter Olympic Games that will be held in PyeongChang county.

The group of 280 people crossed the military demarcation line at 9.26am local time (0.26 GMT), according to statements from the South Korean Unification Ministry.