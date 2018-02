(FILE) International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, (R) welcomes North Korea's International Olympic Committee, IOC, member Chang Ung, (L) as he arrives for the North and South Korean Olympic Participation Meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) meets with North Korean IOC member Chang Ung (R) at a hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018 (issued Feb. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) Ung Chang (C), North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) arrives for the unveiling of the Olympic Truce Mural at the PyeongChang Olympic Village before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chang Ung, the lone North Korean member of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), arrives at Incheon international Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018, on his way back to Pyongyang after attending the PyeongChang Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The sole North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee on Sunday left the PyeongChang Winter Olympics ahead of schedule due to health reasons.

After a two-week stay, Chang Ung left PyeongChang - the county hosting the Games - and headed to Incheon airport in Seoul, from where he will fly to Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.