Hong Su-kyeong, violinist of the Moranbong band, during a performance with the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HONG-JI KIM / POOL

Members of the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra perform in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HONG-JI KIM / POOL

Members of the Moranbong band during a performance with the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HONG-JI KIM / POOL

A North Korean orchestra on Thursday gave a historic first concert in South Korea amid tight security and protests against the North's regime.

One day before the start of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, the Samjiyon orchestra performed under the direction of Hyon Song-wol, thought to be a former girlfriend of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un.