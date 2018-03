Vehicles carrying North Korea's delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics pass through Paju, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A North Korean athlete is helped by his colleague to get into a bus as they arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

North Korea's delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics arrives at the inter-Korean transit office in Paju, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

North Korea's Paralympic delegation arrived Wednesday in South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics amid regional rapprochement as Pyongyang expressed its willingness to hold denuclearization talks.

The 24-member North Korean Paralympic team, including two skiers who received an invitation from the International Paralympic Committee, arrived in South Korea via a western land border crossing.